Tee’d off by breast cancer

Carnduff Ladies Club holds Pink a Prize Golf Tourney

Ladies from Carnduff, Oxbow and even as far as Estevan gathered together at the Carnduff Golf Club on Sunday, June 4 to tee off against breast cancer during the annual Pink-a-Prize golf tournament.

The ladies, dressed in pink to show their support for breast cancer survivors, victims and research, played a best ball tournament over 18 holes.

A lunch was provided to the ladies after they played. Prizes were also given out to participants. “Just about everyone wins a prize,” stated Kristy Barber, treasurer to the Carnduff Ladies Golf Club. She continued, “we have committees that put it all together, so it doesn’t just fall to one person.”

