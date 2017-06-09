Keeping cool at the pool

Oxbow public swimming pool officially opened their gates Monday, June 5 to the Oxbow community. It was a welcome event as temperatures continued to soar after a blistering weekend.

The swimming pool welcomed over 60 members of the Oxbow community on their opening day. The pool, diving board, and kiddie pool were packed almost immediately after opening the doors.

Manager, Lindsey McNab, said, “It’s going to be a good summer, we are already looking forward to the pool party scheduled for June 30 and free swim on June 30 and July 1.”

The pool will also begin offering Red Cross lessons beginning in July for ages as young as two months up through teenage classes. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Lindsey at the pool for more information.

The pool, open from 1-7 pm on weekdays is a community favourite for children around the area. The children also enjoy the freezies, candy and drinks offered at the pool office during hot days.

