Fostering a love of books

Carnduff Library Technician holds book club

Dr. Seuss said it best, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” This is the same thinking that pushed Maxine Hedin, Library Technician at Carnduff Library, to form a book club for students in Grades 4 and 5 at the Carnduff Education Complex.

The die-hard group of seven students gather together once weekly during their lunch hour to read from a book entitled Out of my Mind by Sharon M. Draper. The book is about a girl with cerebral palsy with a photographic memory and her experiences in life and school.

The students picked the book from six different choices offered to them by Hedin in the beginning of the year. Hedin says, “we started this and now they [the students] want to go all summer!”

The group usually tries to read 2-3 chapters a week and uses their lunchtime gathering as a time for discussion about the book.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!