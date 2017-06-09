Compassionate Friends BBQ

The Compassionate Friends support group and supporters gathered for a balloon release and BBQ fundraiser for the southeast Saskatchewan chapter.

Gail Lethbridge, member of the Compassionate Friends support group said, “We had so many businesses give to the Chinese auction. Everything was beautiful!”

Lisa Henderson provided entertainment with a beautiful singing performance. Poems were also read by Lisa Henderson, Reg Fitzpatrick, Gail Lethbridge among others.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!