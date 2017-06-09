Barrels of fun

Dash for Cash barrel racing tournament huge success

Sandra and Bart Spencer of Diamond Bar T Ranching held another great barrel racing and roping competition in Carnduff over June 2-4 at the Carnduff Ag Grounds. Trailers and horses filled the grounds as participants from throughout the community came for their chance to bring home cash prizes.

The event saw 171 participants in the open, 37 participants in the youth and 30 participants in the peewee competitions. Following 2 days of barrel racing runs, a roping competition was also held.

Blue Moon Mercantile donated two Flower Pots and they were won by Kayla Pickard and Dawn Vandersteen.

Team Roping payouts were given to the top 6 participants in heading and heeling. The participants are ranked by the number of head (steers caught) first and then time.

Fast Time Rope Bags donated by High Plains Ranch Supply were won by Bart Spencer and Mike Denbow with a time 6.0

The Heeler Champion was Matt Switzer who took home a buckle donated by Diamond Bar T Ranching. The Header Champion buckle winner, sponsored by Classic RT Holdings, was Randy McCannell.

High point open first place was Christine King who took home a handmade purse valued at $350 donated by Kim Hodgins Designs and Chopper K Auction. Second place was Dawn Vandersteen who was awarded a custom beaded belt donated by Rodeo Riggins. Third place was Chelsea Dreidger winning a Hillberg & Berk sparkle ball earring set from Silver Goddess and a bag of Feed donated by Steven & Katie Cowan.

High Point Youth first place was Julie Glaicar who took home a champion buckle donated by Westwood Land and Cattle Ltd. Second place was Ashley Meyers winning a custom beaded belt donated by Rodeo Riggins. Third place was Gracie Hillrud who was awarded with a Hillberg & Berk signature earring set donated by Silver Goddess and a bag of feed donated by Steven and Katie Cowan.

Each of the peewee participants received a prize bag sponsored by Steeves Land and Cattle, Subway, Carnduff Coop, Katie & Steven Cowan and The Aunties Canteen.

