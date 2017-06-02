Spray to keep the bugs away

It’s that time of year again. Before you know it, the trees will be covered in a white netting courtesy of our friends the Forest Tent Caterpillars.

The Forest Tent Caterpillar is found throughout North America usually wherever hardwoods can be found. This pest does not actually make a tent; instead, it congregates on branches and forms a silk like mat in the tree. Adults are light yellow to tan colored moths (1-1/2-inch-long) with two dark bands on their wings. They tend to prey on wild cherry, aspen, maple, oak and hawthorn.

Adult moths emerge in early July and lay their eggs. Within three weeks, a young larvae (the caterpillar) forms within the egg, but it remains dormant until the following spring. When the leaves begin to open, the larvae emerge and begin to feed.

Larvae feed initially on the opening buds, but can later consume parts of or whole leaves of trees and shrubs. High populations of forest tent caterpillars can completely strip trees and will then move on to feed on shrubs and other vegetation.

Healthy trees grow back their leaves two to three weeks after defoliations. However, after recurring defoliation, trees may be more susceptible to other insects and diseases.

On smaller trees and shrubs, pruning or breaking off the egg masses on the twigs and disposing of them in the garbage can be effective to rid yourself of the pests. This is best done in fall or in early spring when there are no leaves on the trees and the eggs are easily seen.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!