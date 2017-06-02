New opportunities for high school grads

The Southeast College is teaming up with the University of Regina to offer a new opportunity in our area. The two schools are offering students enrolled in the U of R to take their first year of classes in Estevan or even online.

“The classes that are available will be delivered face-to-face in either Estevan or Weyburn, however, people won’t have to go to those locations. We will be offering everything via live technology as well, so students will be able to come here or possibly dial in from their home computer and view their lecture in real time,” described Sheena Onrait, Marketing and Communications Manager for the College.

“It’s a really great opportunity for local learners to be able to save some money. We estimate that first year students will save about $10,000. That’s predominately living expenses such as rent when you move away from home, gas to put in your car, groceries and entertainment.”

