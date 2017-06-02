Moms put their feet up

Oxbow moms gathered at the Expressway Family Centre for Mom’s Night Out, May 15.

Mom’s night out was the third event of four to be co-hosted by the Expressway and RBC. RBC partnered with the Expressway to bring area families a magician at their annual BBQ, as well as bouncy houses for Family Fun Day earlier this spring.

Just a day after Mother’s Day, the Expressway invited mothers to a night time spa retreat. There were stations set up throughout the centre with different DIY spa products, such as bath salts, bath bombs, lip scrub, foot scrub and a face mask. There was a station for paraffin hand wax treatments provided by the staff at RBC.

Sarah Burness of Soleful Reflexology also offered mothers a 10-minute reflexology treatment. This was a welcomed highlight of the evening.

Christina Dyck said, “The reflexology is very relaxing, Sarah is very informative and professional.”

The night was topped off by fruit punch served in champagne flutes, along with fruit and desert. There was an additional space set up to use the DIY foot soak.

“This is so fun. I am so glad I came,” said Christa Rauda.

