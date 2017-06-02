Exploring Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan is declaring May 28 to June 3 as Saskatchewan Tourism Week. This is part of a larger national campaign called Tourism Week in Canada. Saskatchewan Tourism Week highlights the importance of tourism in this province.

“Tourism Saskatchewan’s mission involves connecting people with quality Saskatchewan experiences,” Mary Taylor-Ash, Tourism Saskatchewan CEO, said. “We fulfil this through compelling campaigns that target our strongest markets, and by engaging in strategic partnerships that help spread the word about the remarkable travel experiences Saskatchewan offers.”

“Saskatchewan communities, urban and rural, sparkle with unique energy and hospitality, and provide visitors with authentic, welcoming experiences and wonderful travel memories,” Taylor-Ash added.

