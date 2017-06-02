Carievale Celebrates Canada’s 150th

Members of the Carievale community gathered at the Carievale school on May 26 to have an early celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday. There were a variety of events for adults and children alike.

The day started with outdoor games, including a giant croquet set. Jace Brown also brought the firetruck by for the children to explore and get their pictures taken with. There was a group photo of the children with the firetruck as well. Maytlind Mallo Photography provided photography services to those wishing to have their photo taken with the truck.

At 3:30 p.m., the children met together in the gymnasium in box cars they designed and decorated to watch a “drive-in” movie. The children showed off the box cars that they made. Many of them showcasing the different interests of the kids and sports teams.

