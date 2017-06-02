Art in Alameda

The students of Judy Swallow from Swallows Art Nest studio in Alameda showcased their projects in a wonderful art exhibit held at in the Alameda school gymnasium May 28. The student’s art was displayed on tables and walls throughout the gym.

The art classes, offered by Swallow, are taken by children from around the area, including Alameda, Oxbow and Arcola. The classes can range from four to 12 weeks and focus on a variety of mediums. The classes can be individual or held in a group setting.

Swallow encourages children to explore their interests and if they are unsure of their interests, she helps them explore an array of mediums until they find one to suit them.

Swallow has been teaching art in this area since 1975. She not only owns her own studio, offering art classes to children, but she offers adult classes as well. Her students have ranged from age 5 to 92.

“All of the children are so creative. They really do well with just about all mediums” said Swallow. She stated that Prisma colour (oil crayons like pastels), pencil shading and pen and ink are among the most popular among her students.

“I teach the basics and help the children explore their own creativity,” said Swallow. “That’s my life. I love it. I am sad to have all of their work leave my studio.”

Classes are now over, but will resume again in the fall.

