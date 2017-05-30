Understanding the Star of Life

Have you ever looked at the emblem worn by EMS workers? This emblem also adorns the ambulances they use to transport the ill and injured to hospitals and emergency rooms.

It is called the Star of Life and it holds much meaning to those who wear it every day while they provide care and save lives.

The Star of Life is a blue, six pointed star and features the rod of Asclepius (the snake emblem) in the centre. This symbol is recognized internationally as the symbol for Emergency Medical Service personnel. Asclepius, in Greek mythology, was considered to have healing power, which is likely why it is used.

The six branches of the star, each represent the six main tasks executed during an emergency:

