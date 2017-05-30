Belle Plaine to perform at Jamboree

The Bow Valley Jamboree has announced a new act to perform at the Jamboree later this summer.

The performance announced in the last week was Belle Plaine, a singer, a songwriter and musician who was raised near the hamlet of Fosston, Sask.

Belle studied contemporary music in college after 12 years of classical voice training while she was young. Her soulful voice and storytelling lyrics are sure to make everyone happy.

Her brand of music combines blues and swing tones of the 1940s with classic country styles of which were popular in the days of the Grand Ole Opry. You will be sure to enjoy Belle’s ability to interlace stories, genres and emotions with her voice.

Belle’s most recent release, The Unrequited Love (2016), is a live concert recording. The album mixes her original songs with help from Bessie Smith, Tom Waits, and Kristofferson. Belle loves performing, and she’s made that joy clear on the release of The Unrequited Love.

