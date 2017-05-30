BBQ fundraiser celebrates ECE appreciation

The savory scents of burgers and hot dogs filled Main Street in Oxbow May 15 as the Oxbow Community Childcare Centre hosted its annual BBQ fundraiser.

Centre Director Kalya Mathison said, “This year our annual fundraiser BBQ just happens to coincide with Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, which is nice.”

The BBQ fundraiser is held annually in May, however this year it lands on Early Childhood Educator Appreciation day, which is recognized nationally. A full article on Early Childhood Education month was published in our May 12 issue.

Mathison said that her staff enjoyed a supper at Silver Goddess in Oxbow to celebrate Early Childhood Education month a couple of weeks ago. She also mentioned that parents have been showing their appreciation to the staff in various ways as well.

