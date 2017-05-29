Celebrating EMS

Celebrate EMS week May 21 – 27

EMS (Emergency Medical Services) week is celebrated May 21-27. This week is dedicated towards showing appreciation to the EMS professionals that play such a vital role in the healthcare field. The care provided by EMS is often in times of extreme emergency.

EMS week is divided into separate themes for each day of the week. Follow along as you learn more about EMS week.

MONDAY: EDUCATION DAY

One of the biggest ways an EMS provider can influence their community is to educate the public about ways they can prevent injury. Education Day highlights educational programs that serve the public as well as the importance of individual EMS provider continuing education.

EMS respond via ambulance when residents call 911. They provide emergency care on-site to those using the 911 service.

The employees involved can also be instructors in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), International Trauma Life Support (ITLS), Emergency Medical Responder course, First Responder course and CPR/First Aide.

The service is available on a 24-hour basis, across Sun Country Health Region and includes:

First Responders, Emergency Medical Responders, Primary Care Paramedics, Intermediate Care Paramedics and Advanced Care Paramedics.

Air Ambulance. This consists of airplane or helicopter (STARS) to transport critically ill patients to a tertiary care centre. It is initiated by calling 911.

Doctors can request this provincial service to transport critically ill patients to a larger centre.

TUESDAY: SAFETY DAY

Sometimes, the very EMS system that people count on for help unintentionally causes preventable harm to those they are trying to help—including first responders. Safety Day encourages responders to focus on prevention, and aims to encourage the advancement of safety measures for both the community and the profession.

Often times, safety for EMS includes not only physical safety, but mental and emotional safety as well. Due to the high demand and high stress of this field EMS professionals must also look after their mental and emotional well being.

WEDNESDAY: EMS FOR CHILDREN DAY

Children have unique needs compared to adults – needs that are amplified in emergency situations. EMS for Children Day highlights the individual aspects of caring for children, and raises awareness about improving specific care for children in prehospital and acute care settings.

