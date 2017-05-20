Work bee beautifies Centopath Park

Various volunteers gathered at Centopath Park to clean up the park during a work bee hosted by the Oxbow Flower Committee leader, Brenda King.

Oxbow Scouts and Beavers also joined in the efforts to beautify the park.

The work bee focused on blowing leaves from around the pool fence line, weed whipping, raking, pruning trees and preparing flower beds.

Allen Mohrbutter, who volunteered at the work bee, said, “I was just sitting at home and thought this would be a great way to get out of the house and cure boredom.”

Volunteers Curt Schnell and Richard Wilcott brought along trailers and weed whackers to assist in the clean up and hauling away of debris.

Brenda King of the Oxbow Flower Committee said that this work is all in preparation for Canada Day and graduation, as both events are held at Centopath Park.

