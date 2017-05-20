Villain captured thanks to Carnduff superheroes

Wonder Woman, Spiderman, Bat Girl and even a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle all banded together to capture the ever-elusive Carnduff Library Villain on May 13.

Following a lengthy, albeit quiet, chase throughout the library, the superheroes were able to detain the villain, who was none other than Carnduff’s own Amy Marsh.

The superheroes had originally gathered at the Carnduff Library for what was supposed to be a fun afternoon of stories, crafts and pizza, only to be bamboozled by the mischievous villain, Marsh.

The heroes listened to two stories, read by librarian, Linda Kimball, before they were called into action.

Following the capture, the heroes secured the villain to a chair with streamers (special streamers of maximum strength). The heroes then gathered for a group picture with their catch.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!