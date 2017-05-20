Sobering new impaired driving campaign released

SGI has replaced the unknown faces and stock photos of their 2016 Impaired Driving Campaign with real stories and photos of Saskatchewan residents affected by impaired driving. The campaign, which runs from May 14 through June 16, includes television, radio, theatre, billboard and online advertisements.

The new campaign, released this month, features stories, photos and interviews with 12 families that have been impacted by impaired driving. These real-life stories have a sobering affect on populations province wide.

The campaign features stories about Ben Darchuk, Tanner Kaufmann, Adrienne Gardiner, Danille Kerpan, Quinn Stevenson, Brandy Lepine, and the Van de Vorst family (Jordan, Chanda, Kamryn and Miguire).

The campaign also shares the story of Sarah Wensley and her friend James Paul (JP) Haughey, both were 17. In 2014, Sarah, JP and another friend were headed to a track practice in Saskatoon when they were struck by an impaired driver in a stolen truck. The intensity of the crash embedded their vehicle into the side of a building. Sarah and JP were killed, and their friend was seriously injured.

