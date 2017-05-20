Plan. Prepare. Be Aware

Saskatchewan highlights Emergency Preparedness Week May 7 to 13

Do you know what to do in an emergency? Do you have an emergency preparedness kit handy? Do you know what you would do if your community experienced a tornado or needed to be evacuated?

These are all questions to ask yourself when thinking about Emergency Preparedness week, which has been highlighted for the last 21 years. This year the week is recognized from May 7-13.

Extreme weather often plays a role in emergencies throughout our province. Flash flooding and wildfires are just some of the causes of evacuations in our province. According to the Government of Saskatchewan, approximately 14,000 Saskatchewan residents were evacuated from their homes in the last two years due to disasters such as these.

“Emergencies can strike at any moment, so we’re encouraging residents to plan ahead,” Donna Harpauer, Government Relations Minister said. “Individual preparedness goes a long way to help people cope – both during and after a disaster.”

There are ways to make sure your family has taken steps towards preparedness. The Saskatchewan Government suggests families take the following steps:

First, make and evacuation plan. Make sure to make plans to take your health cards, ID, phone numbers and prescriptions with you. A checklist of items to bring with you can be helpful. Also, make sure to inform loved ones of where you may be headed in the case of an emergency.

