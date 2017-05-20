Lessons Learned

What a week! I have stretched myself pretty thin this week, doing my job for this week while also trying to do next week’s work and pack/plan for a trip I am taking starting on May 17. I don’t want you all to be without something to read!

This week I have learned some valuable lessons.

First, I learned that Carievale school has some amazing community support. Every event I have gone to in Carievale has a huge turnout. It helps that these events take place at the school, which tends to bring families together anyway. Did you know that Carievale school has a whole group of parent volunteers that fundraise and plan events all throughout the school year? Great job SCC on another amazing event!

I also learned that those Alameda kids have quite the sense of humour. The “Epic Fail” play had the whole crowd laughing. I, myself, laughed out loud (yes, an actual LOL), a few different times during the performance. I am already looking forward to next year’s Lit Event.

I have also been doing a lot of research about traveling with a toddler. I may have a bit of anxiety about my upcoming trip. Most of it stems from taking my 16-month-old by myself, on a plane, halfway across the country. Any of you that know my child, know that he does not often sit still, which I assume many toddlers do not. But mine seems to be particularly antsy. I keep having nightmares of him screaming and running down the aisles while irritated passengers shoot me looks over their seats.

In any case, I have researched and read and am hoping that the suggested mix of tasty snacks, new small toys, books and (if worse comes to worse) the tablet to watch some movies will placate him until we land safely in Michigan.

If you have the time, send any good thoughts and prayers my way. I will need all the good vibes I can get just to get on the plane! Stay tuned for our next issue where I am sure to share with you the lessons that flying with a toddler has taught me, as it may consume the whole paper.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!