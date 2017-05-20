Flowers for Mom

Carievale hosts Mother’s Day tea

Mothers, grandmothers and aunts (along with a few fathers) gathered at the Carievale School gymnasium for a thank you to mothers with tea, desserts, flowers and a special performance by the Carievale school choir.

This tea was put together by the School Community Council (SCC).

Laura Stanley, chair of the SCC, said, “We often call on the mothers for various events. This is just our way of saying thank you for all of the support throughout the school year.”

The SCC fundraises for much of the schools needs and has helped the school with playground equipment, hot lunches, air conditioners as well as funding for their music program.

The event saw upwards of 170 attendees. Stanley commented that the Mother’s Day Tea always sees a “packed house.”

Children from Grades 7 and 8 served attendees tea and strawberry shortcake by children. There was also a draw for a Hillberg and Berk necklace, bracelet and earrings set which was won by Lianne Mallo.

Carnations were available for purchase by students for a toonie.

Claire Paradis was purchasing yellow and pink carnations for her mother. When asked why Mother’s Day is important, Paradis said, “because she works hard and so that she is happy.”

