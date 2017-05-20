“Epic Fail” brings laughter to Alameda

Students from the Alameda school joined together to bring fun and laughter to the attendees of their annual Lit performance in a play entitled, “Epic Fail” written by local Bradley Hayward.

Students from Grades 6-9 acted in the production, which showcased a series of vignettes in which five teens take on everyday challenges. The teens faced problems ranging from approaching a girl, driving, and making healthy eating choice. The teenagers soon realized that the best way to face their problems was head on.

The play was directed by Sherlynne Best, who volunteers her time every year toward the Lit performance.

Best said, “I think it went very well, you can tell that the kids really enjoyed themselves. They have done themselves, the school and community proud.”

Best originally found her passion for high school drama in Oxbow where she also taught Hayward.

“It has been really fun,” said Kenzie Killoran of putting the play together. Killoran was also part of the stage crew.

