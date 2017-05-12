Something for everyone

New 2 You Boutique offers clothing for the whole family

The United Church Women (UCW) amassed a huge collection of donated clothing from the Carnduff community in just a week. Tables overflowing with clothing filled the St. Andrews CE building May 5 and 6 for the New 2 You Spring Boutique.

The UCW collects, sorts and sets up the event with the women volunteering their time. There are also desserts donated by the women of the UCW. The UCW host a salad bar lunch the final day of the sale.

“It’s a lot of work, but very rewarding,” said Bonnie Farr, UCW member.

The boutique offers an opportunity to purchase the donated clothing at very reasonable prices, with most items ranging between one and three dollars.

UCW president, Agnes Kimler said, “There must be a need for it, because it moves fast.” That money then goes to the UCW, which uses the funds for a variety of projects both within the church and within the community.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!