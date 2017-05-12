Saskatchewan unemployment below national average

As of April, 2017, Saskatchewan’s unemployment rate is 6.2 per cent, which comes in just under the national average of 6.5 per cent.

The unemployment rate for Saskatchewan youth also comes in just under the national average of 11.7 per cent at 10.4 per cent.

The job numbers for Saskatchewan as of April were unchanged from a year ago at 560,100 people working.

“We are still feeling the impact of low resource prices, but job numbers are steady with last year’s which is good news,” Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!