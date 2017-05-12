Lessons Learned

There was so much happening this week, you can tell that summer is upon us.

I absolutely enjoy being able to take my family with me to some of the events, like the Family Fun day in Glen Ewen. Although having to mom and report can be a big job sometimes, especially when your son bumps his head in the bouncy castle and gets a bloody nose.

This week has taught me that it takes a village, which I have always known; but having some mother friends run to my son’s rescue before I even knew what had happened made me so appreciative of how close knit our communities are. My son has many mothers here and I love how much the other moms all come together to help out sometimes.

I also learned that sometimes destruction is necessary to foster bigger and better things. After my interview with Corlee Goymer at the Red Devil Tavern and a walk through of her new digs, I saw this thought come to life. The top two floors are still torn apart down to the studs waiting for their new face. While the bottom floor is alive with activity and looks so amazing. I am sure it was not an easy road, but I saw so much positivity coming from what was such a disaster a few months ago.

I also learned that I love being a mother. Well I didn’t learn that, as much as I was reminded of it. With all of the Mother’s Day reminders out there, I often found myself thinking of how proud I am of my little man. I feel like you can’t truly appreciate motherhood until you are in the midst of it. You can’t really appreciate the role in full until you have lived it. There is so much that you cannot put into words about what this job entails. What you always know, though, is that despite how hard some days can be, you wouldn’t ever give up this job. It really is both the hardest, yet best jobs you can do.

Lastly, I learned that there is so much work that goes on behind the scenes in our communities. From the volunteers that are running our ball teams (which, just by looking at the schedules, you can tell is a huge job), to the Oxbow Arts and Cultural Committee planning this year’s music festival and the UCW collecting, sorting and hosting the New 2 You Boutique. There really is so much planning and support needed for us to have the special events and activities that we do. I really appreciate everyone who volunteers their time and services to help our communities stay active and have exciting events happening. Without them I would be out of a job!

Thank you for continuing to read, I look forward to sharing more of the lessons that I learn next week. Happy Mother’s Day to all of our lady readers who are moms to children, pets, angel babies and anyone else who fills the role of a mother. Thank you for all that you do!

