Health cards to be renewed

Coming to your mailboxes in September will be health card renewal packages. These packages will contain information and renewal stickers needed to renew your health coverage for another three-year term.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging residents to make sure their address information is up to date, as if you are unable to receive your renewal package, your health coverage could be at risk. They also ask that if your family structure has changed, to make sure those updates are sent to eHealth Saskatchewan as well.

“Our priority is to ensure that you and your family maintain health coverage, which is why we want to confirm ahead of time that your renewal package will be mailed to the correct address,” said Health Minister Jim Reiter. “We encourage all citizens with provincial health coverage to contact eHealth Saskatchewan if you have moved or changed addresses in the past three years.”

