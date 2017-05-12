Fun for the whole family

Family Centre and RBC host Family Fun Day

The Oxbow Family Centre and RBC teamed up for the second time to bring area families a day of food, fun and excitement at the Glen Ewen Communiplex on Saturday, May 6.

This is the second of four events sponsored by RBC through the Expressway Family Centre. The first event, a magic show with Danny Kazam was featured in a story last week. The Family Centre will also be hosting a Mom’s Night Out as well as the Superhero Run later this summer.

These events are free to area families. The Family Fun Day saw families from Oxbow, Alameda, Frobisher, Glen Ewen and Carnduff. Over 60 attendees bounced their way through bouncy houses provided by the Glen Ewen Communiplex.

Regan Schultz of the Expressway Family Centre said, “These events are always a lot of fun and this one had great attendance.”

There were hotdogs, chips and juice available for purchase provided by the RBC and Family Centre volunteers.

