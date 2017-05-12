Fresh look for the Red Devil

Many of you read our article in January about the water damage that occurred in the Red Devil Tavern (previously the Avonmore Hotel and Bar), effectively closing the doors on the Carnduff hot spot.

The water damage originated from a busted bathroom pipe on the third floor; which, after flowing all night, caused damage throughout the building. This closed the bar in December of 2016.

Owner Corlee Goymer, revealed that it was the kindness and support from the local people of Carnduff that helped her through the cascade of emotions she experienced the last few months.

“The people of Carnduff have been very good to me,” she said.

She detailed that it was the encouragement she received from the community that really motivated her to navigate through the remodeling process so quickly.

After an extensive demolition, Goymer hired Contractor’s Corner, which specializes in restoration projects, headed by Geoff Gregoire and his 10-man team. His team was quick to restore the Red Devil, making vast improvements to the building as well, all within a little more than four weeks.

The building was a blank slate, and Goymer had no problem giving Gregoire creative freedom to get the building looking better than ever. Improvements were made to electrical systems and the plumbing. The kitchen was expanded. The VLT and bar areas were also remodeled with a generous donation of barn wood from Gary Lang and the Lang family farm.

