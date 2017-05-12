Crop report released

Producers around the area are awaiting the arrival of warmer, dryer weather. The recent conditions have left the ground very wet in some places, delaying seeding.

Wet field conditions, cool weather, and lodged crops have prevented some crops from being harvested from last year.

“It is estimated that approximately one million acres of the 2016 crop remains in the field, with the majority being in the west-central and northeastern regions of the province. There was little harvest activity over the winter months in these areas, and spring progress has been very limited. Aeration bins and grain dryers have been in continuous operation on many farms since last fall,” says a report from the Government of Saskatchewan.

However, some producers in the south of the province have begun seeding. The five-year (2012-2016) seeding average for this time of year is six per cent. This year only one per cent of crop is in the ground.

