Co-Op to sponsor Bow Valley Jamboree

The Oxbow Arts and Cultural Committee is teaming up with Southern Plains Co-Op to bring you a wonderful line up at the Bow Valley Jamboree annual music festival. The committee originally approached the co-op last spring about sponsoring the festival.

This spring, the Co-Op has offered to donate $5,000 to the event, with another $5,000 being donated for next year and an option to continue the partnership on to a third year. This is exciting news to the fans of the Jamboree, who look forward to the event every year.

Other sponsorship opportunities are being offered through the Jamborees sponsorship campaign set to kick off later this month. This will include various levels of sponsorship available to area businesses.

“We have had good support with local businesses,” Lori Moncrief of the Oxbow Arts and Cultural committee said.

The event can be costly to produce. This is why the sponsorship with the Co-Op and grants, like the one received from Tourism Saskatchewan of $2,200 to assist with publicity, are so important.

Tami Scott, Community Development Officer for the town of Oxbow, has researched grant opportunities for the committee. With grant writing support from Carole Stewart, the committee continues to look for those avenues of funding as well.

