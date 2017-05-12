Celebrating Early Childhood Education Month

May is Early Childhood Education Month, with a special Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day on May 15, 2017. This month and day have been celebrated in Saskatchewan for many years.

Early Childhood Educators play a vital role in providing high quality settings and positive early learning experiences for children. ECEs are contributing to the lifelong success of children by building high quality relationships with families and providing early learning experiences. These programs provide Saskatchewan children the opportunities to develop physically, emotionally, spiritually and intellectually.

In our area, both the Oxbow Community Childcare Centre and the Carnduff Community Daycare provide licensed childcare to area families. In celebration of ECE Appreciation Day, the Oxbow Community Childcare Centre will be having a BBQ.

