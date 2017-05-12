Ball season begins

The beginning of May kicks of the baseball/softball season for local youth and adults alike. Oxbow Minor Ball hosted Dean and Sidney from 222 Fastpitch out of Regina on Sunday, May 7.

Girls from around the area and as far as Estevan came to participate in the fastpitch camp held at the Oxbow ball diamonds. The older girls said that much of what they focused on was review, but that they were able to pinpoint areas to improve on thanks to the fastpitch camp.

Makenzie Kitz from Oxbow said the camp was “very worth it.”

Games started as early as the end of April throughout south east Saskatchewan.

