Victory for By Hook or By Crook

Trivia Night fundraiser held in Oxbow

Oxbow-ians put on their thinking caps to attend the Oxbow Flower Committee and Oxbow Beautification Committees’ trivia night fundraiser on April 29. Fourteen tables of teams of up to 10 people gathered to compete in an eight-round trivia competition.

Each round consisted of 12 questions and lasted 10 minutes. Teams were given the list of questions and worked together to answer them before time ran out.

The judges were Marj Nyeste, Ron Rossow and Janet Paulhus, who scored each round. They were even given the freedom to award points for creativity in the answers.

The rounds each had a topic in which the questions related. The first round was food trivia, in which every table scored very high. The rounds became more difficult as they progressed. Famous people and places were each their own rounds. Science trivia proved to separate the true trivia buffs from the rest.

There was even a round dedicated to Canada’s 150.

Trivia night attendee and member of the Educational Marketeers group Eldon Thompson said, “We’ve been here every year.”

Thompson continued, “They do a great job, the questions are better than last year.”

