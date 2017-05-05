Scream for Oriole’s ice cream!

It is a sure sign that summer has arrived when Oriole’s Bed and Breakfast opens their ice cream window.

Jean Hanson, owner of Orioles and dedicated ice cream vendor, opened the ice cream window on April 20.

On her very first day, she served over 20 cones before dinner. Hanson stated that in the four years since she opened, she can become “very busy at times.”

Jeannie Taylor visited the ice cream window with her children and sister who was visiting from Weyburn.

“We come here all the time,” she said. “It really is the best around.”

With one of the greatest selection of flavours in the area, it’s no wonder why most locals flock to Orioles for their summer ice cream needs. Orioles usually offers between 25 and 30 flavours of Chapman’s Ice Cream.

