Marking Rail Safety Week

The RM of Enniskillen announced the establishment of Rail Safety Week (April 24 through April 30). The intent of rail safety week is to raise citizens’ awareness on reducing avoidable accidents, injuries and damage caused by collisions at level crossing or incidents involving trains and citizens.

The RMs are partnering with Operation Lifesaver, whose aim is to work with the rail industry, governments, police services, the media and other agencies and the public to raise rail safety awareness.

According to Operation Lifesaver’s website, “Every year in Canada approximately 300 collisions and trespassing incidents occur at highway/railway crossings and along railway tracks resulting in the death or serious injury of nearly 130 people. Virtually all of these incidents could be avoided.”

