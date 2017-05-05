Magical BBQ for the Expressway

RBC bank has teamed up with the Expressway Family Centre to bring a variety of events to families in the area this summer. The first of those events was held April 29, a fundraising BBQ and Magic Show.

RBC gave the Expressway Family Centre a grant to be used to continue offering free and low cost programming to the area’s families. They have also volunteered their time to assist at some of these events. April 29, the RBC volunteers manned the BBQ offering hot dogs, chips, cookies and juice to patrons.

Rosemary Ching, who brought grandchildren to the event, said, “This is such a good idea for a fundraiser. It also promotes the Family Centre, which is so important in small communities.”

