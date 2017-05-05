Lessons Learned

What a beautiful weekend we had! This last weekend was so busy with events and sunshine, I almost forgot that it was only April!

As I sit here with my skin all aglow with a fresh and cherry red sunburn, the first lesson I learned is that there is always time to apply sunscreen. I was so busy rushing from event to event, that I barely even thought about my skin’s need to be doused in thick layers of sunscreen. I am regretting my haste to run out the door every second. Someone hand me some Aloe Vera.

I also learned that 10 heads are better than one. Not only did I cover the Trivia Night Fundraiser, I also joined a team and participated. I was pretty appalled at my lack of knowledge when it was all said and done. I am thankful for the nine other ladies on the team that seemed to carry us through to sixth place. (Which if you would have seen some of those questions, was nothing short of a miracle).

Lastly, I learned that this summer has some great things on the horizon for our area. I am getting more and more excited about the upcoming months as the event announcements pour in.

Between town wide garage sales, the Bow Valley Jamboree, craft shows and fundraisers, this will be a busy summer for me. I hope to see you all out on my adventures!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!