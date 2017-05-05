Increase announced to drilling numbers

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) announced a major increase in oil and gas activity in Saskatchewan on April 28.

This update to the drilling activity forecast includes a substantial increase in the estimated number of wells drilled in the province from 1940 wells to a new total of 2,670 wells.

“This announcement is a clear sign of renewed operations in Saskatchewan, in part because of our province’s stable and competitive operating environment,“ said Dustin Duncan, Energy and Resources Minister.

