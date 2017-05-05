Craftiness is happiness

Carnduff hosts 16th annual Country Classic Craft show

Shoppers lined up to attend the 16th annual Country Classic Craft show in Carnduff on April 29. The craft show was held at the Carnduff Education Complex gymnasium. The gym was crammed full with over 40 vendors showcasing their crafting talents.

Over 340 attended the event. There was a large variety of baked goods, home sewn crafts, jewelry, candles, make up, yard décor, among many others. One shopper said, “There is just so much to look at, there are so many tables.”

Vendors were made up of not only home crafters, but at home businesses as well, including Scentsy, Arbonne, Partylite, Avon and Pampered Chef.

Josie Ireland, Scentsy consultant, said, “I come every year, this is usually a great event and always very busy.”

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!