Carievale goes crooning

Don Britt and the students at Carievale School put on a fabulous Spring concert April 27 in the Carievale school gymnasium. It seemed as if the whole town came to show their support.

The show began with performances by the kindergarten, first and second graders who performed “Walking on Sunshine” with Don Britt on Piano. Lexah Cowan, second grader at Carievale, said after the concert that working with Britt “makes it fun” and that “he is funny.”

Fourth and sixth graders then performed “Paper Moon,” followed by a performance of “I See the Light” by the third and fifth graders.

The seventh and eighth graders followed with “To Love Somebody.”

The show ended with the K-8 students coming together to perform a choir medley including the songs, “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Swinging on a Star,” “Candyman” and “New York, New York.” “Candyman” was even sung acapella. Fourth grader, Raina Cowan, said that performing “New York New York” was her favourite.

