Big Game Draw Entry opened May 1

Applications are now being accepted for the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw as of May 1 and until May 25.

Applicants must have a HAL account, be Canadian resident with principal residence in Saskatchewan, be 12 years or older and not have restrictions on your hunting license.

Youth between 12 and 15 can also apply for the Youth Draw, which allows for an antlerless mule deer. Although applications for an antlerless mule deer and youth draw can each be submitted. An applicant cannot be drawn for both. This allows greater opportunities for youth hunters to be chosen.

Applications will be accepted through your online HAL account. Applicants are encouraged to read the supporting documentation provided in the Big Game Draw Supplement available online as of May 1.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!