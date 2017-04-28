Supporting Souris Wildlife Federation

The OPHS gym was packed to the gills April 22 with auction items and community members there to show their support for the Souris Moose Creek Wildlife Federation. This was the federations 26th year holding their annual auction fundraiser. With well over 180 people in attendance as well as over 10 volunteers helping to make the night a success.

Souris Moose Creek Wildlife Federation holds this fundraiser to raise funds for the conservation and habitat for fish and wildlife in the area. According to the SMCWF habitats of fish and wildlife is disappearing at an alarming rate. They estimate this rate at about 40 acres per hour. The SMCWF provides education, promotes awareness and works on habitat preservation and improvements.

The dinner was a highlight of the evening with a catered menu provided by P & A Meats from Wauchope, SK. The meal was enjoyed by all with fresh carved meat served to each patron.

Auction items lined the gym. OPHS gym proved to be a great location for this event for the 2nd year in a row.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!