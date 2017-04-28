SAMA property assessments cause concern

Residents throughout the community were surprised to see their recent property assessments. Town offices in both Carnduff and Oxbow have responded to community concerns by releasing statements directing citizens to the assessment group called the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency (SAMA) whom completes the assessments in this area.

The 2017 assessments used a base date of 2015, when the market was much different. This has resulted in higher than expected assessments for many. These assessments are completed every four years and use base dates of two years prior.

According to SAMA’s website, the agencies’ role in the process, which is established by provincial legislation, is just the first step. The provincial government then uses the information from the SAMA assessments to “established tax policy, such as property classes, percentage of value, and statutory exemptions.”

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!