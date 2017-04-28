Questions and answers

RM of Enniskillen ratepayers meet for the first time in 18 years

The RM of Enniskillen invited its ratepayers to a supper, a guest speaker, and a question and answer period on April 20. Over 200 tickets were sold to the event.

Greg Johnson, Tornado Hunter, presented at the supper as the guest speaker. The fire department volunteered to man the bar and a delicious dinner of smoked meats and sides was catered courtesy of the RM. Catering was provided by Ryan Weir out of Manor, Sask.

Cocktails and dinner were followed by a very enlightening and entertaining presentation by Greg Johnson. Johnson shared photos and video of his work. He gave a history of his time storm chasing and answered questions from the attendees.

Following Johnson’s performance, council members held a brief meeting to discuss some upcoming projects. Those projects included information about dust control, road maintenance and gravel locks. They relayed information about the recent property assessments. They also gave an update on equipment purchases and plans for roadwork this summer.

The council also had a time for hearing questions and concerns from the ratepayers. During this time, various members of the community were able to voice concerns. An update on road bans was discussed, with bans on 601 and 603 possibly being lifted this week, dependent upon the weather.

