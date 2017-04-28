Provincial budget to cost farmers

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan met on April 10 to complete the final round of spring district meetings. APAS general manager, Duane Haave, discussed the new provincial budget and its effect on the agricultural industry at each of these meetings.

APAS has estimated that the removal of farm fuel exemptions as well as changes to provincial sales tax could cost Saskatchewan farms about $74 million annually. This includes $28.8 million from the government’s change to charge PST on insurance premiums. PST itself was increased to six per cent.

“Farmers can often pay relatively more insurance than business owners in other industries,” Haave said.

