Pastures Program requests input from community

The Government of Saskatchewan is in search of participation for their survey from farmers/ranchers, landowners, stakeholders, First Nations, Métis communities, business people and interested citizens on how pasture land formerly used for the Saskatchewan Pastures Program will be now be owned and operated.

The Pastures Program, established in 1922, was designed to influence growth in the agriculture industry. The program operates 50 pastures ranging in size from 3,000 to 76,000 acres that catered to a dwindling five per cent of cattle producers in Saskatchewan (as of 2015). Due to the needs of the producers evolving, this program is no longer a necessity.

