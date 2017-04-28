Life on the farm

Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh offers farm experiences to the community

Community members were invited to take part in a hands-on farm experience offered by Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh. Groups of four were taken on tours of the farm and barns, interacting with animals along the way.

The first stop was a small chicken coop housing a rooster and hen. The tour then led to a pen with two rambunctious goats and two, much less rambunctious, sheep. The horse corral was next where you are introduced to the horses, and given information about each one. The horses will often come right up to the gate to meet you.

You are then brought into the barn to meet the pig and her three new piglets. Two young cows await you in another section of the barn. You finish with the most adorable part of the tour, baby chicks.

Fitzpatrick farms raise all of their own meat, allowing them to be about 90 per cent self sufficient in the summer months. They milk four of their cows twice daily, which provide the farm with over 5 gallons a day of fresh milk.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!