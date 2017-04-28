Lessons Learned

Follow along with me as I tell you about what life has taught me this week

This week is our Agriculture Issue.

I had to dive down deep inside of myself, back to when I was driving the water truck for the family potato farm (something that seems like it is a lifetime away at this point) to write this week’s articles.

This week taught me so much. Mostly about how getting out of my comfort zone is so needed sometimes. I have to be honest. I was slightly intimidated when I was tasked to come up with so many agricultural articles for the paper. I wasn’t even sure where to get started.

Silly me! I should have known that our readers would gladly point me in all the right directions. I had tips pouring in about where to go and who to talk to. I truly appreciate everyone that helped to send me in the right direction this last week.

I also learned that letting my son get down in the goat pen at the local farm experience provided he and I both with more entertainment than any toy, phone, TV or laptop ever could. Sometimes you just have to get out and get dirty. I am still looking through the pictures and telling everyone what fun we had.

Lastly, I learned that if I continue to be the reporter for the area, I will never be hungry again. Between the delicious peach pie that I was offered at Freyburn Farms, the kombutcha I tried at Fitzpatrick Farm Fresh, and the entire dinner I was forced (in a nice way and by my neighbors, Donna and Gary) to eat at the Souris Wildlife Federation fundraiser, I was full all weekend.

Feel free to start inviting me to your family dinners – I will find a way to write a report on it if there will be food!

