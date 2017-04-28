Carnduff among four circuit courts to close

Four communities in Saskatchewan will be closing the doors on their circuit courts, including our local circuit court in Carnduff. Circuit courts in Watrous, Sask. were closed April 20.

Plans to close courts in both Carnduff and Southey will be released within the coming months. Big River is also planning to close their doors in November.

NDP justice critic, Nicole Sarauer, has relayed concerns regarding the added pressure on the court systems these closures could create. With timelines to avoid delays established by the Supreme Court, some cases could even be thrown out for going past deadlines.

