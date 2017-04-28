Bulls for sale

Freyburn Farms host 18th annual bull sale

Brothers Jason and Lucas Frey, along with their father, George Frey, hosted the family’s 18th annual Angus Bull sale at Freyburn Farms on April 21. This sale takes place on the third Friday in April every year.

This year lunch was provided by Crop Production Services out of Carnduff. Nelson Motors also donated the use of a gator ATV to assist people to and from their vehicles for the auction. The delectable pies available after lunch were made by Annamae Frey.

There were 46 bulls and 17 heifers up for auction. The auctioneer, Brent Carey, who came from Stavely, Alta., performs at a large number of purebred auctions, according to Jason Frey.

